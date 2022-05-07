Latest Weather Blog
Arf, doc! Dog to 'cut' ribbon at LSU vet school's pet clinic
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A dog will do the honors at the “ribbon cutting” for the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine’s new pet clinic.
A toy will be attached to a ribbon held by VIPs at the Stephenson Pet Clinic on Monday afternoon, and a Belgian Malinois named Mac will pull it away from them, veterinary school spokeswoman Ginger Guttner said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to join LSU President William Tate and donor Emmet Stephenson at the event hosted by Dean Oliver Garden, a news release said.
Stephenson and his late wife, Toni Stephenson, were the biggest donors among 300 who gave $5 million to help pay for the 40,000-square-foot building, Guttner said.
“We anticipate we can move into the building in late June and start seeing patients in the building in July,” she wrote in an email.
The new building houses many of the school’s clinical services, including primary care, dermatology, integrative medicine, and ophthalmology.
It cost about $14 million, including $5 million from the state, and $4 million from the school, Guttner said.
Trending News
The number of people, labs, and services has greatly increased since the Veterinary Medicine Building was completed in 1978, the news release said.
Mac is owned by Jeannie Hansbrough, an LSU Vet Med veterinary surgical technician.
The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is among 33 U.S. veterinary schools and is the only one in Louisiana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman learns suspect hid outside children's window while evading police in Capital...
-
Cottonwood Books closing down after 37 years of business
-
In rare move, grand jury charges ankle-monitoring companies, employees after St. Francisville...
-
Police: Mississippi man prowled Southeastern campus before abducting, raping student
-
Zachary police warn against street racing, uphold zero-tolerance policy for car stunts
Sports Video
-
BRCC baseball set to host Region XXIII Tournament
-
Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...