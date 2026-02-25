Area students learn to garden, milk cows and more at Southern University Ag Center Expo

BATON ROUGE — More than 800 students from around the capital area got hands-on with agriculture at Southern University's Ag Center Expo on Wednesday.

The expo featured dozens of exhibits and interactive opportunities, allowing students to learn about ATV safety, milking a cow, gardening, drones, hydroponics and more.

"They come to our Ag Expo to see all areas of agriculture," Livestock Show Director Meguna Johnson said. "It's from the food that they eat, to the clothes that they wear, to the air that they breathe outside, it's all because of agriculture."

The event comes ahead of the Ag Center's 83rd Annual State Livestock and Poultry Show. The show begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Maurice A. Edmond Arena.