APSO seeking the public's help in identifying theft suspect
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for theft in a convenience store on August 19.
Surveillance video shows the suspect stealing a wallet unknowingly left by the victim from the counter of Rende's convenience store located at Highway 44 and Highway 621.
Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.
