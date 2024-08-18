98°
APSO: One shot on I-10 after alleged road rage altercation

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a shooting on I-10 after one person was injured near the Ascension Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish line, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, the victim advised law enforcement that he and the driver of an 18-wheeler were involved in a road rage altercation, which led to the victim receiving a gunshot wound. The victim then said the shooter fled the scene and the victim drove himself to a nearby location to call 911.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition. This is second shooting along the interstate in the past 24 hours after a man was killed along I-110.

This is an ongoing investigation.

