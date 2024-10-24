APSO: Deputies seeking information on man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation

Image credit to APSO

GONZALES - Deputies are seeking information on a man wanted for multiple domestic abuse charges, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Laurence London, 35, is wanted for domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery - strangulation, false communication with the intent to cause emergency response, and two counts improper telephone communications.

Anyone with information on London’s whereabouts is urged to contact 225-344-7867.

