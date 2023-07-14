Appeals court shuts down incorporation proposal for city of St. George for a second time

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana Court of Appeals denied the incorporation of the city of St. George for the second time Friday.

In 2022, Judge Martin Coady — who was brought in from another jurisdiction to oversee the case — also shut down the incorporation. Coady wrote in his ruling the proposed city wouldn't be able to balance its budget and St. George would start off in a $3 million deficit on day one.

First Circuit Judges Mitchell Theriot, Wayne Ray Chutz, and Steven Miller unanimously agreed that the petition for St. George "failed to comply" with state law.

Read the full ruling here.

The incorporation was initially voted on in the October 2019 Louisiana elections and was ultimately passed with 54% of voters leaning in favor.

The mayor's office released the following statement regarding the ruling:

I am delighted with the favorable rulings from both the trial court and the court of appeal. The appellate court's fair and accurate ruling is a testament to the strength of our legal arguments and the unity of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish.

This outcome reaffirms our belief in the power of unity and collaboration. It is a reminder that when we come together as one community, we can overcome challenges and achieve great things. With this court ruling, we can now shift our focus back to fostering growth, progress, and a brighter future for all residents of East Baton Rouge.

I extend my appreciation to the community for their support throughout this legal journey. Together, we have demonstrated resilience and a commitment to preserving our harmony.

Moving forward, my administration remains dedicated to addressing the needs of our community, promoting inclusivity, and pursuing opportunities that will benefit all residents. Let us embrace this moment of triumph and continue working together to build a stronger, more united Baton Rouge.

This is a developing story.