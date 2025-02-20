Appeals court rules that judge presiding over Levy and LSU case overstepped

BATON ROUGE - The First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a judge overstepped when deciding LSU must return Professor Ken Levy to his LSU classroom after being removed from teaching.

Levy was removed from teaching classes in January after comments he made against Governor Landry surfaced. A lawsuit says that Levy told students, "F*** the Governor" in response to a video posted by Landry, which showed a clip of Levy's law school colleague Nicholas Bryner discussing the conduct of students who voted for Trump.

After his removal, attorneys for Levy sued the school, saying that he could not be removed from the classroom for political comments. In a hearing, 19th JDC Judge Tarvald Smith ruled that Levy must be allowed back in class.

The legal battle between Levy and LSU advanced to the First Circuit Court of Appeals, which decided Smith's ruling of a mandatory preliminary injunction was "improper."

Levy's attorney Jill Craft said that they are thrilled that LSU cannot take any employment action against the professor.

"In real time, Professor Levy continues to teach his students about the importance of those rights and that the Court system stands up to injustice – no matter who," she sent in a statement.