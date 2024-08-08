Appeals court removes Supreme Court candidate for second-Black majority district over tax discrepancies

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana court of appeals shook up a Supreme Court race Thursday, ruling that a candidate for the state's second majority-Black seat is ineligible because she doesn't have a full set of tax returns on file.

A Baton Rouge-based judge last week had said Louisiana Housing Corporation Chief of Staff Leslie Richard Chambers could stay on the ballot, despite questions over whether she had filed a return for 2022. Chambers' candidacy was also challenged because she didn't live in the Supreme Court's 2nd District.

The New Orleans-based 4th Circuit Court of Appeal said Chambers hadn't proved she filed a tax return, showing only a receipt that said if she did file, she'd be entitled to a $4,958 refund. That, the court said, "implies that she had not yet submitted her 2022 Louisiana tax return."

The court didn't address Chambers' Ascension Parish home being outside 2nd District, judging the issue moot.

Lawmakers this year redrew court boundaries to create a second majority-Black voting district for the seven-member court. The new district covers 17 parishes from Iberville Parish to Monroe.

The appeals court said 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Marcus Hunter could stay in the race, finding that he did file a full set of tax returns. Also in the race is 1st Circuit Chief Judge John Michael Guidry.

Chambers said she would appeal to the state Supreme Court; the person who brought the case also has a right to take up Hunter's issues before the justices.

The election is Nov. 5.