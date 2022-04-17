App launches in Baton Rouge to help lawn-care companies keep up with high demand

BATON ROUGE - April showers bring May flowers, but those showers will also have your grass growing almost as fast as weeds.

Lawn-care companies are moving just as fast, and a new app just launched in Baton Rouge to help them keep up with the demand.

Johnnie Spears mows lawns non-stop this time of year.

“I do it every day,” he said.

He used to get clients the old-fashioned way.

“I just had my regular customers,” Spears said. “I’d go out, and I post my flyers and my business cards.”

Now, he uses GreenPal to bid on lawns he wants to mow.

“It has a pretty good effect on my business,” Spears said. “I see a difference in my customers and my clientele.”

It’s a digital way for homeowners and lawn-care companies to do business. Lawn-care companies bid on the yard, and the homeowner chooses a bid and landscaper.

“In the middle of the spring, middle of the summer, if you go to call 10 landscaping professionals, you're probably going to get ten voicemails,” Co-Founder of GreenPal, Gene Caballero, said. “The major thing with GreenPal for the homeowner side is just convenience.”

It’s also helpful for landscapers.

“We handle the demand creation, the scheduling, and the payment processing,” Caballero said.

He says he saw high demand for lawn services in baton rouge, triggering the launch of the app in the capital city.

“We had a lot of interest from the vendor side and also from the homeowner side,” he said.

Spears hopes this will continue to grow his business.

“There's a lot of work out here,” Spears said. “There's a lot of people that have houses…and they don't have time to get out there and cut their grass. It'll grow pretty good.”

With the app, he can continue to mow as the grass continues to grow.