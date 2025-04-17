Anti-hazing billboard in New Orleans honors Southern student killed in hazing ritual

NEW ORLEANS - A billboard in New Orleans promoting an anti-hazing campaign is honoring Southern University student Caleb Wilson, who died in February from a hazing incident.

Wilson's family said the billboards are a public declaration of "[their] grief, [their] love and [their] fight for justice."

Wilson's death inspired a proposed state bill, named the Caleb Wilson Act, in the current legislative session that would require some college students to complete an anti-hazing course. Members of fraternities, sororities, service groups, bands, athletic teams and more would need to finish the one hour course in their first two semesters as members.

If passed, the Caleb Wilson Act would go into effect this fall. It is pending a hearing in the House Education Committee.