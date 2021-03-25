La. reports 407 new COVID cases Thursday, drop in hospitalizations

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

THURSDAY: The state reported 407 new cases, bringing the total to 442,620. There were 17 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,073.

Hospitalizations fell to 396, and ventilator use was down to 69.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 2.69 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported 524 new cases, bringing the total to 442,221. There were 19 additional deaths, bringing the toll to 10,056 statewide.

Hospitalizations rose to 413, and ventilator use increased to 75.

Another 3,692 people were said to have recovered, a total of 429,935 reported recoveries.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 3.01 percent.

TUESDAY: The state reported 709 new cases, bringing the total to 441,771. There were seven additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,037.

Hospitalizations rose to 404, and ventilator use was up to 74.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was about 3.34 percent.

MONDAY: The state reported another 1,334 cases over the past three days, bringing the total to 441,066. There were 42 deaths, bringing the toll to 10,030 statewide.

Hospitalizations rose to 403, and ventilator use rose to 71.

The positivity rate for the three-day period was about 3.24 percent.

WEEKEND: No new data reported Saturday and Sunday. Weekend data will be reported Monday.

FRIDAY: The state said it was reporting incomplete testing data Friday due to lab issues.

Louisiana reported another 203 cases, bringing the total to 439,737. There were 14 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,988.

Hospitalizations fell to 399, and ventilator use rose to 68.

The positivity rate for Friday's tests was about 1.93 percent.

THURSDAY: The state reported 558 new cases, a total of 439,543. There were 19 additional deaths, bringing the total to 9,974.

Hospitalizations fell to 414, and ventilator use rose to 67.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 2.54 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported another 447 cases, a total of 439,002. There were 30 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,955.

Hospitalizations fell to 446, and ventilator use rose to 66. Another 5,784 recoveries were reported in the past week, bringing the total to 426,243

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 1.98 percent.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH