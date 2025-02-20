Anonymous tip leads to two arrests in EBRSO drug sting

BATON ROUGE - An anonymous tip led to the investigation of an alleged drug dealer and two subsequent drug arrests.

The East Baton Rouge Gang Intelligence Unit received the tip about Jordan Daigre, 35, in early February. Deputies got several hours of surveillance of his home on Skysail Avenue throughout the month and obtained a search warrant.

On Wednesday, agents conducted the search. Daigre refused to exit the home and was later seen flushing suspected narcotics down his toilet. A second man, identified as 19-year-old Deangelo Adams, was taken into custody after he tried to flee from the home, and Daigre was taken into custody shortly after.

Drug investigators seized cocaine, meth, marijuana, fentanyl and a stolen firearm. The pair was arrested for a slew of drug charges and resisting officers.