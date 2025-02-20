39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Anonymous tip leads to two arrests in EBRSO drug sting

2 hours 58 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, February 20 2025 Feb 20, 2025 February 20, 2025 8:57 AM February 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An anonymous tip led to the investigation of an alleged drug dealer and two subsequent drug arrests. 

The East Baton Rouge Gang Intelligence Unit received the tip about Jordan Daigre, 35, in early February. Deputies got several hours of surveillance of his home on Skysail Avenue throughout the month and obtained a search warrant. 

On Wednesday, agents conducted the search. Daigre refused to exit the home and was later seen flushing suspected narcotics down his toilet. A second man, identified as 19-year-old Deangelo Adams, was taken into custody after he tried to flee from the home, and Daigre was taken into custody shortly after. 

Trending News

Drug investigators seized cocaine, meth, marijuana, fentanyl and a stolen firearm. The pair was arrested for a slew of drug charges and resisting officers. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days