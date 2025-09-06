82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Annual Gonzales Gun Show held at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

Saturday, September 06 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - The annual Gonzales Gun Show returned to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Saturday.

Hundreds of people filled the venue. Along with old and new guns, there was ammo, books and other items. Eventgoers said it's a way to build their collection.

