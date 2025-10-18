Annual Baton Rouge Halloween parade facing funding challenge, claiming $13,000 security fee increase

BATON ROUGE - The 10/31 Consortium may need help funding next year's Fifolet Halloween parade after organizers say the security fee has increased, and they need assistance covering the costs.

The fee exceeds $13,000, which is roughly 20% of their annual budget, organizers claim.

"Really not sure what cuts we could make, honestly, other than the parade or some other large event, because the majority of our operating budget goes to our charitable initiatives. The festival is a very slim portion of our annual budget, and now with the new fees, that's just gonna eat it all up," Kelley Stein, co-founder of the 10/31 Consortium, said.

According to organizers, the Baton Rouge Police Department handles security for the parade. While the parade this year may not be affected by the fee, she says next year's lineup might see some cuts.

WBRZ reached out to BRPD, who said the mayor's office was looking to offset cost. The mayor's office said they were working on a plan and policy for events and parade that is not yet implemented.

The parade is scheduled to roll tomorrow at 4 p.m.