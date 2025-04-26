80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Annual antique festival held in downtown Denham Springs

2 hours 27 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, April 26 2025 Apr 26, 2025 April 26, 2025 5:35 PM April 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Families and vendors took over downtown Denham Springs on Saturday for the town’s annual antique festival.

Alongside antique stores, the festival offered rides, food, live music and art exhibits.

"We've got everything from A to Z," Denham Springs Grant Administrator Donna Jennings said about the event. "It's been awesome."

Jennings said that this year's festival had model trains that are "indicative of the old time Denham."

"Every year, there's always something new," Jennings said, highlighting this year's music as particularly great.

Trending News

The Antique Village said more than 150 vendors come out for the event, one of two festivals it holds each year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days