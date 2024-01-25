64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Angel Reese gives back to her team with new collab

2 hours 54 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, January 25 2024 Jan 25, 2024 January 25, 2024 9:36 AM January 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Angel Reese surprised her teammates at a meeting ahead of their game against South Carolina with some stylish new headphones. 

As part of a partnership with Beats by Dre, Reese handed out sleek purple and gold headphones to all of her teammates and coaches. 

"Glad I was able to do this for my LSU family," Reese wrote in a caption beneath the video of the reveal.

Trending News

@angelreese10 Glad I was able to do this for my LSU family! Looking forward to the future with @Beats by Dre #geauxtigers ? original sound - angel reese

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days