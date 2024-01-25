Angel Reese gives back to her team with new collab

BATON ROUGE - Angel Reese surprised her teammates at a meeting ahead of their game against South Carolina with some stylish new headphones.

As part of a partnership with Beats by Dre, Reese handed out sleek purple and gold headphones to all of her teammates and coaches.

"Glad I was able to do this for my LSU family," Reese wrote in a caption beneath the video of the reveal.