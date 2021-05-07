Andrew Bernard, BR songwriter of No. 1 hit, died this week at 77

BATON ROUGE – The region lost one of its quiet legends this week with the death of song writer Andrew Bernard.

Bernard co-wrote the wildly popular “Judy In Disguise (With Glasses)” that went to No. 1 in 1968. The song was performed by John Fred and His Playboy Band.

Bernard did more than just the hit.

Bernard died Thursday morning at home surrounded by some of his family. He was 77.

The smash hit made the band internationally famous. Bernard stayed around Baton Rouge.

Bernard attended LSU and received a music degree in 1965. He joined the Playboy Band after school.

The Advocate chronicled the musician’s legacy, writing the song was composed by Bernard and John Fred Gourrier at Bernard’s Perkins Road overpass-area house.

“We needed some songs for an album coming up,” The Advocate said Bernard remembered in a 2010 interview. “We were trying to write something for the kids, for the teenagers, that they would like. So, we were going to do something really simple.”