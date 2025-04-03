Anderson throws complete game, LSU baseball beats Oklahoma 2-0

NORMAN, Oklahoma - LSU sophomore pitcher Kade Anderson had the best performance of his college career Thursday night.

Anderson pitched a complete a game, striking out 14, and not allowing a run in a 2-0 LSU win at Oklahoma. The nine innings and 135 pitches for Anderson are a career high.

Jared Jones had an RBI single in the third inning to open the scoring. Chris Stanfield added the Tigers second run with an RBI double in the fifth.

LSU improves to 28-3 overall and 8-2 in SEC play. The Tigers and Sooners play again Friday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.