Amite Police searching for shoplifting suspect accused of stealing from hardware store

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — Police in Amite are searching for a shoplifting suspect accused of stealing from a local hardware store in February.

According to the Amite City Police Department, a man walked into Hometown Ace Hardware on Feb. 3 and left the store without paying for several items. 

Police are now working to identify the suspect and ask anyone who can identify the individual to contact the Amite City Police Department at 985-748-6169.

