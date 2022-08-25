Amid outrage, Livingston Parish council backs push to restrict certain books at public library

LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Council voted Thursday to throw its support behind a push to restrict children's access to certain books at the public library.

The council voted unanimously to petition that the Livingston Parish Library Board "reclassify" certain books they considered inappropriate for children, including those referencing sex or sexual orientation. It remains to be seen whether the library board will follow through on that request.

The move comes after a July meeting of the Library Board in which one member gave out a list of books to consider banning or restricting. Despite a contentious meeting on July 19, the library board took no action that night.

The Advocate reported that board member Erin Sandefur’s list included "Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy" by Andrew Smiler; "Queer, 2nd Edition: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens" by Kathy Belge and Mark Bieschke; "It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity" by Theresa Thorn; "Polygamy" by Stefan Kiesbye; "Transgender People" by Tamara Thompson; and "Sex is a Funny Word" by Corey Silverberg and Fiona Smyth.