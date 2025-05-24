American Idol star John Foster to perform as special guest at Cajun Country Jam

88°
Saturday, May 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Cajun Country Jam this weekend had a special last-minute addition to its lineup: American Idol star and Addis native, John Foster!

Foster took to the stage for his first performance in Louisiana since he finished as the runner-up in the latest season of Idol. 

Cajun Country Jam also featured tons of local artists and a festival atmosphere at PARDS North Park in Denham Springs this weekend. 

WBRZ will stream a portion of his performance on its Facebook page here

