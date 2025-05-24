88°
Latest Weather Blog
American Idol star John Foster to perform as special guest at Cajun Country Jam
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Cajun Country Jam this weekend had a special last-minute addition to its lineup: American Idol star and Addis native, John Foster!
Foster took to the stage for his first performance in Louisiana since he finished as the runner-up in the latest season of Idol.
Cajun Country Jam also featured tons of local artists and a festival atmosphere at PARDS North Park in Denham Springs this weekend.
Trending News
WBRZ will stream a portion of his performance on its Facebook page here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man found guilty of manslaughter after shooting 16-year-old at Port Allen High...
-
100 deadliest days of summer starts with Memorial Day weekend
-
White Castle clerk accused of depositing town money into personal account arrested
-
Tangipahoa prison escapee's criminal history shows multiple escapes from same jail, murder
-
Louisiana bids farewell to 105-year-old WWII veteran Gail 'Woody' Richardson