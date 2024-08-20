American Heart Association opens new health hub in Baton Rouge to provide education, resources

92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, August 20 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The American Heart Association launched its new community health hub at the Alsen Street Irma Lee Community Village, which will provide health resources and education for those who may not have easy access to those things. 

The center will include a self-monitoring blood pressure machine, CPR and first aid training kits, an AED, and food pantry resources. 

The AHA said with the new center they hope to train more BR residents in critical health skills and allow them to have more access to health tools. 

“We are relentlessly focused on improving the health of our Baton Rouge area residents,” said Kerin Spears, executive director, American Heart Association, Greater Louisiana. “Hypertension rates play a large role in life expectancy, as does healthy food access. And knowing CPR, and at least Hands-Only CPR, is a critical skill to have. Initiatives such as the allow us to reach residents at the highest need.”

