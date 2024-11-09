78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

American Freight, franchise that merged with Sears Outlet, is closing all 328 locations

2 hours 21 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, November 09 2024 Nov 9, 2024 November 09, 2024 3:18 PM November 09, 2024 in News
Source: Adam Daigle, The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — American Freight, the company that acquired Sears Outlet stores, is planning to close all of its 328 locations, according to The Advocate.

The company has locations in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport, Metairie and Denham Springs.

Its parent company Franchise Group Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, The Advocate reported Saturday. 

Franchise Group bought the Sears Outlet stores and merged them into the American Freight brand.

It's not clear when the stores will close.

USA Today reported that Franchise Group Inc. officials announced that the reason for closing American Freight was "sustained inflation and macroeconomic challenges facing the large durable goods sector.”

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days