American Freight, franchise that merged with Sears Outlet, is closing all 328 locations

BATON ROUGE — American Freight, the company that acquired Sears Outlet stores, is planning to close all of its 328 locations, according to The Advocate.

The company has locations in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport, Metairie and Denham Springs.

Its parent company Franchise Group Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, The Advocate reported Saturday.

Franchise Group bought the Sears Outlet stores and merged them into the American Freight brand.

It's not clear when the stores will close.

USA Today reported that Franchise Group Inc. officials announced that the reason for closing American Freight was "sustained inflation and macroeconomic challenges facing the large durable goods sector.”