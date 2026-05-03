Latest Weather Blog
American flags placed at Port Hudson National Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day
PORT HUDSON - American flags pierced the ground at the Port Hudson National Cemetery Saturday. One placed after another, and another, until a flag is on every one of the cemetery's 13-thousand graves.
"We never forget our heroes. We never forget our fallen," Director of the National Cemetery Complex Maurice Roan said.
For more than 30 years, boy scouts and cub scouts, young and old people, turn out for this annual service.
"It brings the community together. It's not just scouts out here," Scout Leader Jeff Thibodeaux of Baton Rouge said.
The national cemetery near Zachary is part of the Port Hudson battlegrounds, where thousands of union and confederate soldiers fought, died and were buried.
The flag placing is more than just a community service project for the scouts, it's also an opportunity for them to learn and show their respect for those who fought and died while serving their country. Like Private Charlie Follins, a World War ll army veteran, who these scouts don't even know.
"By coming here and saying their names out loud as we put their flags in front of their stones, then we honor them and remember what they did," Boy Scout Dylan Thibodeaux from Baton Rouge said.
Trending News
The Port Hudson National Cemetery is filled to capacity, with no more space for graves, just memories of the those buried here, and what they did for their country.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
-
Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa hosts battle of the bands to support public...
-
March of Dimes hosts March for Babies event advocating for mothers in...
-
Former patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunite with...
-
Early voting kicks off on Saturday ahead of Louisiana's May 16 election
Sports Video
-
LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series