Ambrosia bakery kicks off Carnival season on King's Day

BATON ROUGE — Ambrosia Bakery is in the Mardi Gras spirit, as it sold its first king cakes of the Carnival season on Tuesday, known as King's Day.

The bakery said it sells more than 20,000 king cakes every year.

"Man, well, we've been doing king cakes since we opened in 1993, and it's been a part of what we do here at the Ambrosia Bakery, you know," bakery co-owner Felix Sherman said. "So we love doing king cakes, and it's something that we enjoy doing, for sure.

Mardi Gras day in 2026 is on Feb. 17.