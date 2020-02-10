Amber Alert: Texas authorities search for abducted one-year-old and seven-year-old

DALLAS - An Amber Alert has been issued for two small children.

According to WFAA, seven-year-old Jorden Rodgers and one-year-old Julien Rodgers were abducted by Johnnie Ray Palmore and last seen Sunday, at 8 p.m. within the 800 block of Ferguson Road in Dallas.

Jorden is 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds, he has black hair and brown eyes with long dread locks.

Julien is about two feet tall, weights 25 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of the children should immediately call 911 or Dallas police at (214) 671-4312.