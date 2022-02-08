Latest Weather Blog
Alternating shoulder closures near Intracoastal Bridge starting Tuesday
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Roadwork near the Intracoastal Bridge, which is in the process of being replaced, will cause more headaches for drivers this week.
"It will cause some serious traffic problems," Lieutenant Ken Albarez said.
DOTD will have alternating shoulder closures in both northbound and southbound lanes of LA-1 near the bridge. The all-day closures will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
"We can work with it if it's northbound traffic because we can always push people on the service road, but absolutely the southbound traffic there's no service road of course and nowhere for anybody to go," Albarez said.
Though it will take more than a year— without delays —the new bridge will be three lanes in each direction, easing traffic flow.
