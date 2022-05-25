Alleged drug dealer arrested on murder charges after man overdosed on fentanyl

LAPLACE - An alleged drug dealer was arrested two days after deputies found a man dead in their home.

According to St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Frank Lozano was found dead May 22. The coroner said Lozano died from an overdose and found a presence of fentanyl in his body.

Deputies watched security cameras and saw 56-year-old Irvin Scioneaux entering the home. Deputies determined Scioneaux sold Lozano drugs containing fentanyl.

Scioneaux was arrested May 24 for second-degree murder and possession of oxycodone. He is being held under a $510,000 bond.

“Fentanyl mixed with other illicit drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin is one of the leading causes of recent overdoses in the community,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “In most of the overdoses, the users were unaware they were actually taking fentanyl. A very small amount of fentanyl can be lethal. I want citizens to be aware of the dangers of this deadly drug. ”