Alleged drug dealer arrested after month-long investigation by deputies

PORT ALLEN — A month-long investigation concluded Wednesday when a man was arrested for allegedly dealing cocaine and other drugs, deputies said.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they were investigating 45-year-old Joseph Allen on suspicion of drug dealing for a month.

During the investigation, they located Allen and pulled him over to conduct a traffic stop.

Deputies said that they searched Allen's vehicle and found about 70 grams of cocaine, as well as 193 grams of synthetic cannabinoids.

Allen was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and II narcotics.

He remains in custody at the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.