Alleged carjacker who walked into street and stole vehicle at gunpoint arrested

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after allegedly walking into a Baton Rouge street, stopping a vehicle and then holding the driver at gunpoint while stealing their car.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the carjacking happened along 72nd Avenue near the YMCA park on Sept. 15.

The victim told police he was driving when a man, 36-year-old Jordan Williams, walked into the road and pulled out a gun. The driver said Williams forced him to stop his car and get out. He said Williams stole his phone, some change and a charger from his pockets before taking off in the car.

The vehicle was found days later, after it had been involved in a crash at the intersection of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Boardwalk Drive. Officers in the area saw a man matching the description of the carjacker getting out of the wrecked car and running away from the accident.

Williams was arrested Jan. 30 for armed robbery with the use of a firearm.