Alleged burglar already on probation for burglary taken into custody by East Baton Rouge deputies

BATON ROUGE — An alleged burglar of an East Baton Rouge Parish home is in custody Monday morning.

Deputies said Henry Taylor, 37, was apprehended around 7:30 a.m. after they received a call from a woman alleging someone had broken into her father's home on Greenwell Springs Road near Wax Road. Deputies added that the homeowner confronted Taylor near the home's pool house after he went into a shed and took tools.

Before deputies arrived, Taylor allegedly "charged at the homeowner" before the homeowner fired one shot into the ground.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies then set up a perimeter around the wooded area near the home where Taylor was seen running.

Taylor eventually walked out of the woods, surrendered and was taken into custody, deputies noted. He was booked for simple burglary on a $10,000 bond.

Deputies said that Taylor lives down the street from the homeowner and was on probation for a Livingston Parish burglary charge.