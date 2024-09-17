87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
All St. Mary Parish schools back up after Hurricane Francine

55 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, September 17 2024 Sep 17, 2024 September 17, 2024 11:54 AM September 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — After Hurricane Francine struck St. Mary Parish and other parts of southeastern Louisiana and left many without power, all St. Mary Parish Schools are now back open, the school district announced Tuesday.

J. S. Aucoin Elementary was the last school to reopen post-Hurricane Francine, the district said in a Facebook post.

"All St. Mary Parish Public Schools are open and the district-wide student attendance at each school is above 90%! We thank our parents, staff, local law enforcement agencies, and community partners for their support as we return to learn," the district said.

