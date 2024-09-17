All St. Mary Parish schools back up after Hurricane Francine

MORGAN CITY — After Hurricane Francine struck St. Mary Parish and other parts of southeastern Louisiana and left many without power, all St. Mary Parish Schools are now back open, the school district announced Tuesday.

J. S. Aucoin Elementary was the last school to reopen post-Hurricane Francine, the district said in a Facebook post.

"All St. Mary Parish Public Schools are open and the district-wide student attendance at each school is above 90%! We thank our parents, staff, local law enforcement agencies, and community partners for their support as we return to learn," the district said.