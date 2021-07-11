78°
All lanes now open on I-10 East

4 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Friday, August 19 2016 Aug 19, 2016 August 19, 2016 7:52 AM August 19, 2016 in News
Source: Courtney Allen
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open on I-10 East.

All lanes were blocked Monday morning on I-10 East before the I-10/I-110 split due to an accident.

The delay from this accident is still six miles in length. It has reached LA 415 (Lobdell).

We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

