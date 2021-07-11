78°
All lanes now open on I-10 East
BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open on I-10 East.
All lanes were blocked Monday morning on I-10 East before the I-10/I-110 split due to an accident.
HEAVY DELAYS EB OVER MS RIVER BRIDGE! Right and center lanes blocked at the split, and on the WB side left lane blocked.— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) August 19, 2016
The delay from this accident is still six miles in length. It has reached LA 415 (Lobdell).
We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
