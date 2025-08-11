All 19th JDC judges recuse themselves from obscenity case of judge's son, convicted rapist

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge judge's son and convicted rapist has had the district attorney and all of the sitting 19th JDC judges recuse themselves from his 2024 obscenity case, court records show.

Nelson Dan Taylor, 45, was arrested in October 2024 for allegedly exposing himself to a maid at a St. George hotel. Taylor, the son of 19th Judicial District Judge Gail Horne Ray, was on probation until 2036 for a 1997 rape conviction.

Judges Donald Johnson, Ronald Johnson, Eboni Johnson Rose and Colette Greggs all previously recused themselves from Taylor's case earlier this year, citing a conflict of interest due to Taylor's mother also sitting on the bench in the 19th JDC.

Ray also signed a recusal order from her son's case on Monday.

On Monday, all of the remaining judges recused themselves in a written order of recusal, citing the same conflict of interest that the other judges gave.

The Supreme Court will appoint an ad hoc judge for the case, according to officials at the 19th JDC.

District Attorney Hillar Moore also recused himself from prosecuting the case in November.

Taylor is accused of approaching a maid at a Siegen Lane hotel while she was mopping a floor. She said that when Taylor asked for extra towels, she "observed a weird movement with his hand and moved behind her cleaning cart." Moments later, she said, Taylor stepped from behind the cart and she saw that he was seeking sexual gratification.

While Taylor was a student at Baton Rouge High School, he was convicted after admitting to a series of rapes. The then-17-year-old was accused of breaking into the homes of six girls between October 1995 and April 1996 and raping them.

WBRZ previously reported that Taylor’s plea deal took a possible life term off the table and he was sentenced to 50 years in prison. As part of a plea deal, he was required to serve at least 25 years. Taylor is a registered sex offender.