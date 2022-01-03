Albany Reserve Officer arrested, charged with sexual battery

ALBANY - An Albany Reserve Officer was arrested and fired Monday after a woman told authorities she accepted a ride from a uniformed officer riding in his personal vehicle who touched her inappropriately.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Department said 71-year-old Thomas Cutri Jr was arrested after the woman's report Jan. 2.

Cutri Jr. was booked on charges of sexual battery and malfeasance in office.

Albany Police Chief Boyd Wild told LPSO Cutri Jr had been working as a reserve officer since 2019.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated. Cutri, Jr. is no longer serving as a reserve Albany Police Officer. I offer the complete cooperation of the Albany PD in this ongoing investigation," Wild said in a statement.

No more information was immediately available.