Alabama student arrested, accused of making threat to Tiger Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, AL - A student at the University of Alabama is in jail after police say he made threats to LSU's Tiger Stadium.

Authorities say freshman Connor Bruce Croll, 19, is suspected of calling in a threat at Tiger Stadium during Saturday's game against the University of Florida.

He was arrested in Tuscaloosa by school police Sunday morning where records listed him as a "fugitive from justice."

According to a report from Tuscaloosa News, A UA Spokesperson released the following statement:

“We are aware of the arrest of a UA freshman over the weekend. Threats and pranks can have serious ramifications and necessitate an appropriate response. The university and UAPD are cooperating fully with the investigation, but we cannot provide any additional details on a pending matter. UA will follow its student conduct policies and procedures. The LSU community has always been gracious to us, and we regret these events."

School officials from Alabama have not released any details regarding the incident.

An LSU spokesperson tells WBRZ it's an active investigation and a warrant was issued.

Croll is being held in Tuscaloosa without bond and is expected to face charges in Baton Rouge. It's unclear what charges he will face.