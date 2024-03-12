Alabama man killed as SUV flips into water near Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - Troopers said an Alabama man died Tuesday morning after his vehicle ran off US 51 south of Ponchatoula and became partially submerged in water.

According to the Louisiana State Police, 25-year-old Ryan Guidroz, of Foley, AL, was traveling southbound on US 51 in a Chevrolet Tahoe at around 9:30 a.m. when his vehicle veered off of the right side of the roadway, flipped and became partially submerged upside down.

Troopers said Guidroz was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck and his remains were discovered inside of the SUV when troopers arrived on the scene.

Police are still investigating why the vehicle veered off of the road. Blood samples were taken from the man to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.