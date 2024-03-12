Latest Weather Blog
Alabama man killed as SUV flips into water near Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA - Troopers said an Alabama man died Tuesday morning after his vehicle ran off US 51 south of Ponchatoula and became partially submerged in water.
According to the Louisiana State Police, 25-year-old Ryan Guidroz, of Foley, AL, was traveling southbound on US 51 in a Chevrolet Tahoe at around 9:30 a.m. when his vehicle veered off of the right side of the roadway, flipped and became partially submerged upside down.
Troopers said Guidroz was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck and his remains were discovered inside of the SUV when troopers arrived on the scene.
Trending News
Police are still investigating why the vehicle veered off of the road. Blood samples were taken from the man to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wearin' of the Green: Siemone Augustus
-
Attorney for man shot by police during no-knock warrant says he will...
-
New filing: Attorney claims prior sexual encounter caused Madison Brooks injuries consistent...
-
State lawmakers attempting education reform
-
Speed detection devices to be installed on Basin Bridge March 18; nightly...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers
-
SU announces new head football coach