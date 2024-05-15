Air show over downtown caught residents by surprise; spectacle was meant for state legislators

BATON ROUGE - A trio of WWII-era aircrafts soared through the sky over downtown Baton Rouge on Tuesday night with no warning, captivating and puzzling the audience below.

The stunning display over the Mississippi River was preformed by the world-famous Titan Aerobatic Team in celebration of Louisiana Aviation Day. Three T-6 planes filled the sky with smoke as they weaved in and out, up and down, doing stunts that wowed spectators.

"Titan Aerobatic Team, they're from Louisiana. And so we wanted to showcase what Louisiana has," said Scott Gammel, President of the Louisiana Airport Managers and Associates.

Despite the LAMA's best efforts to plan the show, the public was never informed about it. When the aircrafts started flying during sunset, concerned callers reached out to the WBRZ newsroom for more information and made numerous posts to social media.

Gammel said that the show was meant for legislators at the Louisiana State Capitol, which is why they did not bother to notify bystanders beforehand. This show was inaugural, and they plan to do it again next year.

Hopefully by then, it won't be as much of a surprise.