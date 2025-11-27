Agape Center of Hope and Encounter Church host second annual Thanksgiving Meal for the Community

BATON ROUGE - The Agape Center of Hope and Encounter Church in Baton Rouge welcomed residents to its second Annual Thanksgiving Meal for the Community on Thursday.

The holiday tradition was created to ensure that no one felt alone on Thanksgiving.

"Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness," event organizers said. "We want every person who walks through our doors to feel valued, supported, and part of a community. Our table is open to everyone."

Guests enjoyed a family-friendly atmosphere as they conversed with neighbors in the spirit of gratitude.