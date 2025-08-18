AG weighs in on speed cameras, threatens investigation in letter to Mayor Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS — In a recent letter to New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill emphasized that automated traffic enforcement cameras are illegal in school zones if a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement was not in place, which it is not. Murill also demanded that tickets from the cameras be refunded.

According to the AG's office, the letter is in response to recent reports of these cameras being left on illegally in New Orleans school zones.

The mayor's office stated on July 31, 2025, that the speed cameras would be deactivated on August 1. However, according to a 2024 report by WDSU, the city should have shut the cameras off nearly a year prior because of a state law banning them in 2024.

In her letter to Mayor Cantrell, Murrill threatened city officials with a criminal investigation if these reports turned out to be true.

The AG ended the letter by calling on the city to refund any tickets given out via those speed cameras after they became illegal.