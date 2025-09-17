Latest Weather Blog
AG Murrill says someone in custody; 'there is not an active shooter' downtown
BATON ROUGE — Attorney General Liz Murrill said that a person is in custody in downtown Baton Rouge on Wednesday after rumors began to swirl about an active shooter near her office.
"There is not an active shooter in or around the Livingston Building," Murrill said on social media. "The situation is under control."
Officials from the AG's office said the Louisiana Department of Justice received information that a subject possibly suffering from emotional distress was coming to the Attorney General’s Office and was believed to be in possession of a rifle. Security protocols were initiated and the subject was located near the State Capitol.
The person was "very cooperative and just wanted to speak to agents about a situation and to file a complaint." They were then interviewed by the AG's office. He lawfully possessed a firearm in his vehicle and he committed no criminal acts, so he was later released.
There was no police presence at the Attorney General‘s office shortly after Murrill's social media post.
WBRZ has begun reaching out to law enforcement for more information.
There is not an active shooter in or around the Livingston Building. The situation is under control. An individual in custody. There are no other details at this time.— Attorney General Liz Murrill (@AGLizMurrill) September 17, 2025
