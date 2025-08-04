AG: Couple arrested after misreporting marital status, income in alleged Medicaid fraud scheme

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs couple was arrested after allegedly defrauding Medicaid of more than $133,000.

Keith and Sheryl Duncan were both Medicaid recipients and intentionally underreported their income to receive benefits, Attorney General Liz Murrill's office said. This came after a tip from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents said that between November 2021 and October 2024, the couple inaccurately said they were not married, as well as misreported their household income.

The couple was arrested on government benefits fraud and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Sheryl was booked on a $5,000 bond and Keith was booked on a $12,000 bond.

"Last week, we arrested the 'Medicaid Millionaire' from Slidell; today, we've arrested 'Romeo and Juliet' from Denham Springs, who kept their marriage a secret to defraud the hardworking taxpayers of Louisiana for over $130,000," Murrill said. "We're not stopping - these funds are for those in need. If you cheat the system, you will be arrested and prosecuted."