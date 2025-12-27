After yet another meeting, still no update on downtown library

BATON ROUGE - Another month, another board meeting, and another lack of answers about the downtown library. Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Board were hoping for an update at their meeting Thursday but didn't seem surprised there was not one.

"We are still waiting on information from the designers, the engineers, and the architects. We have not heard anything," said Board President Jason Jacob.

A simultaneous rupture in key joints of the structure halted construction on the $19 million building in April. Since then investigations have been underway to determine who is responsible for the failure and how much it will cost to fix.

"The best thing we can do is let the parties do their due diligence so we can get the information we need to make decisions," said Jacob.

Contractors Buquet and LeBlanc say the problem is with the design and not their craftsmanship or materials. East Baton Rouge Parish is withholding payment to the designer WHLC Architecture.