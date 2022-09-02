82°
After on-campus stabbing last year, police plan to crack down at Zachary High football games
ZACHARY - The Zachary school board released a new list of rules to prevent violence at high school football games Friday, emphasizing a "zero-tolerance policy for fighting" and a ban on fans gathering anywhere inside the stadium.
Zachary police officers will be patrolling at all football games "to help ensure that everyone has a safe experience," the police department said Friday.
Last year, a similar list of guidelines was released just one day before a juvenile was stabbed on campus during a football game against Walker High School.
See the full list of rules below:
