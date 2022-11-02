69°
After meeting man on social media, woman raped at gunpoint in LSU dorm room

BATON ROUGE – A suspected rapist was arrested by LSU Police on Wednesday, weeks after he allegedly raped an LSU student in her dorm room at gunpoint. 

According to an email sent to LSU parents and students, the rape happened Oct. 9 in Herget Hall.

Arrest documents say 26-year-old Coda Stovall met his victim on Instagram hours before the attack.  Detectives said Stovall was escorted into a dorm room where he later held a gun to the victim's head before forcing her to have sex with him.

Officers said Stovall was accompanied by a friend and both were caught on surveillance footage wearing khaki outfits identical to outfits on Stovall's Instagram page.

A jail photo has not been provided for Stovall. 

Stovall has an extensive arrest history in East Baton Rouge Parish, including being arrested for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, and possession of stolen guns. 

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates. 

