After last year's chaos, Build-A-Bear brings back 'Pay Your Age' campaign with new rules

Build-A-Bear Workshop is trying to make this year's "Pay Your Age" promotion easier on customers and store locations.

It appeared that the nationwide promotion backfired last year as huge crowds gathered at different locations in order to create a customized stuff animal. A huge crowd showed up at the store location in the Mall of Louisiana.

This year, the toy company is changing things up.

Those wishing to participate must enter a sweepstakes by June 16 for a chance to receive a ticket.

"To kick off the second year of our successful Count Your Candles birthday program, we are offering an opportunity to enter a new sweepstakes for the chance to win a birthday party experience and have the chance to participate in a limited ticket offer event to Pay Your Age for a new furry friend at most retail locations in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom, in stores, select days from June 24-28," the company said online.

A total of 200,000 guests worldwide will receive a ticket. Locations will limit one "furry friend" per child present.

Additionally, 10 people will win the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes grand prize of a birthday party experience to use any time in the next 12 months.

Click here for more information.