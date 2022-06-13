83°
After innocent bystander's killing, 15-year old murder suspect due in court Monday

23 hours 47 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, June 12 2022 Jun 12, 2022 June 12, 2022 9:59 PM June 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - Dolores Jackson was sitting on her porch on the evening of Feb. 2 when her life tragically came to an end.

"It was a horrific scene. The lady was lying face up, her face was bloody, and her son was running around," a resident of a nearby apartment complex said.

Jackson was an innocent bystander when a gun battle broke out nearby on Cadillac Street. She was struck by two stray bullets and pronounced dead at the scene.

Last Thursday, 15-year-old Tyson Wright was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun related to the shooting.

He is set to appear in court Monday, on his 16th birthday, for a hearing about the murder. Judges are also doubling down, and sentencing Wright for prior charges he allegedly never appeared in court for. 

