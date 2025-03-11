After House passes funding bill, Louisiana residents concerned about benefit programs amid budget cuts

BATON ROUGE — On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill to fund the government through September, and it now moves to the Senate.

Some people in Louisiana are concerned about cuts in federal funding to the state in the new budget, particularly Medicaid.

In Congress, lawmakers hope to extend tax cuts. A resolution that aims to cut hundreds of billions of dollars from the federal budget doesn't specifically mention Medicaid but it does require "finding efficiencies" in every part of the nation's spending plan.

Baton Rouge resident Ashley Rankins said she has a mental health issue and she relies on Medicaid to pay for her monthly injections to help with manic episodes.

“Well, I’ll probably run around a lil' manic. You know manic is an episode that people with mental disorders tend to have if they don’t have their medicine,” Rankins said.

She said without the program it would cost her $3,000 out of pocket.

“That helps a lot because that’s a lot of money to come up with for a monthly injection,” Rankins said.

Nonprofit organization Invest in Louisiana said it looks at how state policies will impact low- and moderate-income families. Executive Director Jan Moller said the state is extremely dependent on federally funded dollars.

“You know more than one and a half million people in Louisiana get their health care from the Medicaid program,” Moller said. “We have about a $44 to $45 billion overall state budget and a little but half of it comes from the federal government.”

Moller said Medicaid is not the only program that can be affected.

“If you have a child in public school, who gets a free and reduced lunch. If you’re a family who relies on SNAP benefits that can be affected,” Moller said.

Rankin said not only does she depend on Medicaid, but she also relies on state food assistance programs.

“Groceries are expensive. Just imagine the people who are on food stamps they are under a certain income bracket. Kids probably won’t get a meal,” Rankins said.

Before the budget passed on Tuesday, Congressman Cleo Fields said these budget cuts would impact residents and he was doing everything he could in Washington D.C. to stop it.

"I wish my one vote could stop it all, but my one vote is one vote. But my voice I'll use it as best I can because to advocate against these draconian cuts because it's going to hurt real people," Fields said.

Moller said that while the budget cuts are still up in the air until the Senate votes on the budget, the state still has to build its own budget plan. She said there will be a lot of uncertainty.

“Some of the funding that they're counting on to help in that budget might then go away and that could force the legislature to make mid-year cuts to programs,” Moller said.