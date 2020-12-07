After frosty night, temperatures to moderate

There is not a lot of action up on your 7-Day Forecast. Through Thursday it is mainly a “temperature” forecast with precipitation returning to begin the weekend.

The Next 24 Hours: A clear and cold night is ahead. Expect low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s across the Baton Rouge area. This means that the typically cooler locations north and east of the city could experience some patchy frost. Tuesday afternoon, ample sunshine will rebound high temperatures into the low to mid 60s. Winds will be light and westerly.

After That: After another chilly morning in the upper 30s and low 40s, Wednesday afternoon highs will charge back above average due to continued sunshine. On Thursday, some high clouds will spill across skies with highs nearing 70 degrees. The next frontal system is pegged for Friday night and Saturday morning. A lack of deep moisture in the atmosphere should keep showers from developing until just ahead of and along the front—most likely on Saturday morning. There could be an embedded thunderstorm or two. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A largely quiet week of weather is ahead. In the short term, the only expected is the potential for patchy frost in typically cooler spots north and east of Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning. With Metro low temperatures around 37 degrees, some spots could tickle 35 degrees and with slightly lower dew points, clear skies and light winds, condition favor some deposition. Sunshine will stick around through at least Wednesday. By that time, a weak upper level ridge will pass across the central Gulf Coast states leading to some compressional warming. Highs will go above average on Wednesday afternoon and subsequent highs and lows will then go up a few degrees each period through the week. As the next storm system organizes in the Southwest, west to southwest winds through the atmosphere will begin to increase moisture. Some cirrus clouds should first be noticed on Thursday afternoon with the low levels presenting thicker cloud cover by Friday. Still, the column should be too dry to supper any showers. A cold front will push through the region on Saturday morning and provide enough lift for scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. The forecast gets a little bit tricky after this. Forecast models are showing the upper level trough associated with the cold front lagging behind for a day or two. This would result in a continued flow of moisture into the atmosphere and therefore clouds and even spotty showers could stick around through Sunday. If this scenario keeps showing up in the long range models, we will likely move to higher rain coverage for the second half of the weekend.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.