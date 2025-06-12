After CVS tries to stop anti-pharmacy manager bill, attorney general questions how they did it

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's attorney general suggested that a national pharmacy chain abused its access to a list of state workers when it asked them to lobby against a bill targeting benefits managers, but CVS said that with lawmakers set to end their session Thursday, it had to act quickly to spread the word about a bill that causes them worry.

On the final day of the session, lawmakers were considering a proposal that would deny a state permit to any pharmacy "wholly or partially owned or controlled" by a pharmacy benefit manager or one of its subsidiaries.

So-called "PBMs" are middlemen among pharmaceutical companies, businesses, health insurance companies and workers. Critics say PBMs drive up the costs of medicine to ensure everyone affiliated with the plan makes money, but PBMs often say their scale allows them to negotiate lower prices, especially for commonly used drugs.

When a legislative conference committee on Wednesday settled on language to bar permits for PBM-affiliated pharmacies, CVS sent text messages to Louisiana customers and others urging them to contact lawmakers.

The attorney general's office said Thursday it "will be investigating whether CVS Pharmacy improperly appropriated to its own use the personal information of OGB (Office of Group Benefits) members and will take legal action if it did. This is not an appropriate use of personal information obtained through a state contract."

CVS said the contact with its customers was legal.

"We believe we have a responsibility to inform our customers of misguided legislation that seeks to shutter their trusted pharmacy and acted accordingly," spokeswoman Amy Thibault said in an emailed statement. "Our communication with our customers, patients and members of our community is consistent with law."

Non-CVS customers received notices Wednesday, as well, asking them to contact lawmakers.

Many pharmacies, regardless of whether they are affiliated with a PBM, maintain contact information for their customers, often to send them reminders about when prescription renewals are ready or vaccinations are due.